Historical Board Game Awards 2022 Voting Committee The HBGA Voting Committee is made up of historical board game media individuals, reviewers and critics who show a level of competence, knowledge, and experience in the historical board game field on an annual basis.
All HBGA voting committee members are volunteers. Individuals who are both critics as well as designers or otherwise affiliated with a game eligible for nomination are not prohibited from serving as a voting committee member but are required to exclude any games from their ballots that they are affiliated with and may excuse themselves from voting from any category.