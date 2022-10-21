Historical Board Game Awards 2022 Voting Committee

The HBGA Voting Committee is made up of historical board game media individuals, reviewers and critics who show a level of competence, knowledge, and experience in the historical board game field on an annual basis.

Alexander Klein – The Players’ Aid
Brant G – Armchair Dragoons
Cody Carlson – The Discriminating Gamer
Dan Thurot – Space-Biff!
Fred Serval – Homo Ludens
Gary “Ardwulf” Mengle
Grant Kleinhenz – The Players’ Aid
Harold Buchanan – Harold on Games
James Buckley – Founder of Punched and PunchedCON
Kurt – IDJester
Liz Davidson – Beyond Solitaire
Marty Connell – Rolling Dice Taking Names
Matt Peterson – History on the Table
Michal – The Boardgames Chronicle
Michel – Wojennik TV
Mike – Zilla Blitz
Nathan Wise – Wise Guy History
Riccardo Masini
Rich Trippeer – History on the Table
Tony – Tony’s Board Life
Tony McRee – Rolling Dice Taking Names
Wayne Hansen

All HBGA voting committee members are volunteers. Individuals who are both critics as well as designers or otherwise affiliated with a game eligible for nomination are not prohibited from serving as a voting committee member but are required to exclude any games from their ballots that they are affiliated with and may excuse themselves from voting from any category.